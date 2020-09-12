Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 24,134 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average daily volume of 6,522 call options.

Shares of AR opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

