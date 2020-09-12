ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 1,985,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,558.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $6.85 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.