ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,902 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

