Ankit Mahadevia Sells 774 Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $11,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ankit Mahadevia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 9th, Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Ankit Mahadevia sold 754 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $10,744.50.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.