Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,460 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

