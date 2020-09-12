Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 50,299 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 377,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,278 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,297,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,041 shares of company stock worth $31,723,075. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

