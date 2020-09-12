Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of PAYX opened at $74.99 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

