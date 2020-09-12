Analysts Set Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $290.44

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.44.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 501,169 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 22.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $254.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

