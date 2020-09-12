Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price at C$20.72

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.72.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.34. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

