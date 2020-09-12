Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price at C$20.72

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.72.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$17.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.34. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.