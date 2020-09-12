Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target at $157.00

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

