Analysts Set ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $13.00

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

