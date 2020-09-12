Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $908,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 397,025 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

