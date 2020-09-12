Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.78. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.