Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

NYSE AMP opened at $152.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

