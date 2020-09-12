Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,581.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

