Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,259,182 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $468,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $6,210,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

