Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

