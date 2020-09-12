Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,581.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

