Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,581.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

