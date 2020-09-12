Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $2,365,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

