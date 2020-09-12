AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

