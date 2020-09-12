Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ALTR opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $2,450,400.00. Also, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,955 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,601 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,532 shares of the software’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the software’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,635 shares of the software’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

