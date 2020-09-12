Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene Sells 44,530 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ALNY opened at $122.44 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
