Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene Sells 44,530 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALNY opened at $122.44 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

