Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $65.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $406,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.