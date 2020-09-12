Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) versus QEP Resources (OTCMKTS:QEP) Head to Head Comparison

Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -48.05% -2.61% 1.57% QEP Resources 15.74% 0.68% 0.34%

This table compares Akorn and QEP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $742.03 million 0.00 $107.99 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.19 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

Akorn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Akorn has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 4.83, indicating that its stock price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akorn and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 2 6 3 0 2.09

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $2.39, indicating a potential upside of 148.79%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Akorn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akorn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Akorn on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akorn Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. On May 14, 2020, Ultra Petroleum Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

