Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Aion has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX and Liqui. Aion has a total market capitalization of $52.53 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201658 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay, Liqui, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

