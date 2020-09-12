Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

TSE:AIM opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$4.02.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

