Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $98.60 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

