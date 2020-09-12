Aeternity (AE) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $50.62 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, HADAX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 366,055,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,234,714 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Zebpay, Crex24, Liqui, OOOBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Binance, Koinex, IDAX, FCoin, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx, Mercatox, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

