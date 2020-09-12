Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,873 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after buying an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.71 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.