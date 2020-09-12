Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 591,808 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,690,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,125,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.