Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,713 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

