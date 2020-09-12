Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,997 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Davita worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Davita by 33.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 4,010.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 43.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Davita by 116.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.