Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,063 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

