Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 415,524 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 66.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,837 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 539.1% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 130,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 63.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

