Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.25% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,324,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 221,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.45%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

