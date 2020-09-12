Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

