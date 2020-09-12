Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 78,989 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

