Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 759.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $28.95 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

