Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,397 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 82.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

