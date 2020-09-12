Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.90 by Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) has been assigned a C$1.90 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of ADZN stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. Adventus Zinc has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.60.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

