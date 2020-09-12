Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%.

Advaxis stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

