Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $91.00 at Barclays

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70. Accolade has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

