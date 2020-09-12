ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $123,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

