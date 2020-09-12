8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.60 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006298 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

