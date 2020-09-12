88,788 Shares in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:WMG opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of -46.79. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

