63,253 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP opened at $210.83 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.98 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $594,830.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $461,224.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $354,604.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,604.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,014,520 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

