6,014 Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

