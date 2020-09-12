5,041 Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

DTE opened at $118.44 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.