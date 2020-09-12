4,947 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.75.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $505.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.